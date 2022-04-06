Florida senator calls special session on 'dire' insurance situation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida senator who represents part of Pinellas County will try to call a special session to address the state's "dire" homeowners' insurance situation.

In a letter to President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Jeff Brandes said the state's "private property insurance has collapsed and it is evident we must call a special session to address this dire situation."

Seven property insurance companies in Florida are now in liquidation and many residents are seeing bills nearly triple what they were two years ago.

Gov. DeSantis' deputy press secretary said, “The governor is monitoring the stability of the insurance market in real-time, and closely working with Commissioner Altmaier (Office of Insurance Regulation) to find solutions to rising insurance costs.”

"With the 2022 hurricane season quickly approaching and an unstable market, the Legislature chose to leave homeowners exposed to a perfect storm of rising rates, limited coverage, and diminishing options," Brandes letter said.

In the letter, he said the session should address the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund in the short term to reduce rates, provide a financing mechanism for insurers to access if the capital markets are not an option, and include significant property insurance reforms in order to create a sustainable environment for Florida homeowners.

He also said the session should address Citizens Property Insurance reform. Most residents in Florida with homes under $650,000 have what’s called “last resort” state-subsidized Citizen’s Property Insurance.

