Gov. DeSantis signs new gaming compact with Seminole Tribe

FILE
Posted at 5:43 PM, May 25, 2021
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the bill allowing a gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe.

A gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida would legalize mobile sports and fantasy betting, allow craps and roulette at all of their casinos, plus freedom to build three more on tribal property, including Tampa's Hard Rock — the largest of the tribe's six casinos.

The bill now heads to the US Department of the Interior. Relators have 45 days to decide whether to approve.

If Sec. Deb Haaland does not want to act at the end of that time frame, the compact will be considered approved as long as it does not violate federal law.

