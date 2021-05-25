Gov. DeSantis signs new gaming compact with Seminole Tribe

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the bill allowing a gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe.

A gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida would legalize mobile sports and fantasy betting, allow craps and roulette at all of their casinos, plus freedom to build three more on tribal property, including Tampa's Hard Rock — the largest of the tribe's six casinos.

RELATED STORIES:



Without fanfare, @GovRonDeSantis has signed the state’s new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The 45-day clock now starts ticking for federal regulators at the @Interior to review and give final approval. pic.twitter.com/BONJWSpiyh — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) May 25, 2021

The bill now heads to the US Department of the Interior. Relators have 45 days to decide whether to approve.

If Sec. Deb Haaland does not want to act at the end of that time frame, the compact will be considered approved as long as it does not violate federal law.

