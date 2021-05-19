Watch
Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

AP Photo/Wayne Parry
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:00:31-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Florida could become the most populous state to offer mobile sports betting if lawmakers approve new rules

In addition to sports betting, the tribe will be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos.

The state will receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.

