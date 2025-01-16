Gov. DeSantis nominates AG Ashley Moody to serve as new Senator

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has nominated Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to take over the Florida Senate seat vacated by Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference in Orlando on Thursday.

A native of Plant City, Moody became the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected Circuit Court Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County at 31.

Moody established the Attorney Ad Litem program, which recruited volunteer attorneys to represent parents who did not appear in court with their children, as well as a mentorship program for at-risk adolescents in the juvenile delinquency system.

She is known for teaming up with DeSantis to pursue cases opposing President Joe Biden's policies on matters like the coronavirus pandemic and immigration.

Marco Rubio, a former Trump rival for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, is now the president-elect's choice for secretary of state.

Rubio promised an “America First” foreign policy agenda during his own confirmation hearing. As a well-known senator, he is expected to have broad support from Republicans and Democrats.