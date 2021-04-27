Watch
Gov. DeSantis extends Florida's COVID-19 state of emergency again

WFTS-TV
The Florida National Guard steps in to help with vaccination efforts, made possible by the signing and subsequent extensions of Executive Order 20-52.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 27, 2021
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended the declared "State of Emergency" through Executive Order 21-94 on Tuesday.

The announcement came hours before the 4:45 p.m. deadline, which was the exact time he signed the previous extension.

The newest executive order, per Florida State Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders, suggests that DeSantis may not extend the order after the next 60 days.

The "State of Emergency" has allowed Florida to activate its emergency operations center, has allowed the state to work with and ask for assistance from the federal government and has allowed DeSantis to deploy the Florida National Guard to help out.

Additionally, it has also allowed state and local agencies to take additional precautions to keep workers safe from exposure.

Finally, it's allowed licensed healthcare workers who are certified in other states to practice in Florida, which allows for all hands to be on deck for testing, vaccination and care.

Since March 2020, DeSantis has been extending his original emergency order in 60-day increments.

