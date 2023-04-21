GOP poll: fighting woke ideology more important than protecting Social Security from cuts

TAMPA, Fla. — As Governor Ron DeSantis continues to tease a presidential run in 2024, his culture war fights may not move the needle much with Democrats and some independent voters but it may be winning him backing among conservatives, a new Wall Street Journal poll found.

When WSJ pollsters asked the Likely 2024 Republican Primary voters surveyed what would take priority, "fighting woke ideology in our schools and businesses" or "protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits from cuts," the results were eye-opening.

The poll found 55% of likely 2024 Republican primary voters said "fighting woke ideology" was more important than "protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits from cuts (27%).

On the other hand, the same likely primary voters said, "securing our southern border and stopping the flow of illegal immigrants" took precedence over "fighting woke ideology in our schools and businesses" by a 44%-24% margin.

Overall, the top issues among the voters were the economy (23%), abortion (11%), guns (9%), and a catch-all category called "other" (15%).

In a hypothetical primary featuring former President Donald Trump and DeSantis, Trump would win by more than 20 points over the Florida Governor. However, 13 percent would be undecided and there is still plenty of support among Republicans that could still be found.