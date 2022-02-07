Gas prices hover near $3.50 a gallon with no relief in sight

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians hoping for a reprieve at the gas pump are out of luck again this week as prices continue to hover around $3.50 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded in Florida runs $3.47. Mid-Grade gas costs $3.81 while premium unleaded stands at $4.11 in the state. For comparison, last year a gallon of regular cost $2.50 a gallon.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, gas is running $3.49 for regular, $3.85 for mid-grade, and $4.16 for premium. Still, even with the rising prices, they aren't near the highest recorded average, which was $4.01 a gallon in July 2008.

Prices don't appear to be heading down anytime soon. According to Goldman Sachs, oil prices are likely to rise above $100 a barrel later this year due to global demand. Any shocks to the system, like a Ukraine attack, hurricanes, supply-chain problems, and more would only further exacerbate the problem.