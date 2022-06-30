Freedom Week tax holiday, other sales tax breaks begin Friday, July 1

BRADENTON, Fla. — Starting July 1 children's diapers, baby clothes, and energy-efficient appliances will have no sales tax for an entire year, and home hardening equipment will have no taxes for two years.

The Freedom Week sales tax holiday also kicks off. For the first time, recreational items such as fishing, camping, sporting, boating, and pool supplies are tax-free as well as event admission tickets.

Jim Eliason, owner of Discount Tackle Outlet in Bradenton said he's excited for his customers to get a break.

"Generally when the state gives us a sales tax it's for emergency stuff like batteries and generators. Here the state’s giving us a tax-free holiday for fun stuff, for recreation which I don’t think they’ve done before," said Eliason.

The Freedom Week sales tax holiday lasts from July 1 through July 7.

Between those dates, the following items will be tax-free:

Fishing supplies



The first $5 of the sales price for bait or fishing tackle.

The first $30 of the sales price of fishing tackle boxes or bags.

And the first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels if sold individually.

Camping supplies



The first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

The first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs.

Plus the first $200 of the sales price of tents.

Sports Equipment



Any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear, selling for $40 or less.

Boating and water activity supplies



The first $25 of the sales price for snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.

The first $50 of the sales price for safety flares.

The first $75 of the sales price for life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars.

The first $150 of the sales price for water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed.

Pool supplies



The first $100 of the sales price for pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers.

The first $150 of the sales price for residential pool and spa chemicals.

General outdoor supplies



The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen and insect repellent.

The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles.

The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs and bicycle helmets.

The first $100 of the sales price for sunglasses.

The first $200 of the sales price for binoculars.

And the first $250 of the sales price for outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles.

The Freedom Week sales tax holiday also makes admissions to the following events tax-free: private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities, musical theater performances, live sporting events, live music events, museum entry, movies, festivals, state park entry, cultural events, ballets, plays, and fairs.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

For more information, click here.