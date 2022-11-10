Former President Trump unleashes new attack against Governor Ron DeSantis

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fresh off his re-election, Governor Ron DeSantis now has a new enemy taking political shots at him, former President Donald Trump.

In a ranting press release, former President Trump brought back his term of "Ron DeSanctimonious" to refer to Governor DeSantis before unleashing a barrage of criticisms of the Florida governor and taking credit for all of DeSantis' success.

"...Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did," Trump wrote.

Trump went on to write that DeSantis came to him asking for an endorsement in the 2017 race for governor and that with Trump's help, DeSantis got the nomination and eventually won the gubernatorial election.

"I then got Ron by the “Star” of the Democrat Party, Andrew Gillum (who was later revealed to be a “Crack Head”), by having two massive Rallies with tens of thousands of people at each one. I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart," Trump wrote.

He continued, "I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…"

Trump is scheduled to make an announcement next week about his political future, specifically, a possible 2024 run for president. Trump has a history of taking shots at his political rivals, and DeSantis is now in his proverbial crosshairs.

For his part, DeSantis hasn't made any announcement about 2024, but he's already drawn praise from many conservative circles that used to support Trump, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and Fox News.

Neither DeSantis nor his office has responded to Trump's Thursday evening statement.

The full statement can be read below: