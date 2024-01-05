Flu cases reach high levels in Florida; doctors encourage vaccine as cases continue to spread

TAMPA, Fla. — If it feels like everyone you know is getting sick right now, that’s because we’re nearing the height of respiratory season.

“Flu goes up this time of the year all the time; colds go up this time of the year all the time,” said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, public health expert and researcher.

“Generally in Florida, we see end of January, beginning of February, as our peak for flu,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, associate professor for the USF College of Public Health.

The CDC is tracking the flu nationwide and has ranked Florida as having high flu activity levels right now.

Recent data from the Florida Department of Health show that the majority of counties across the state are seeing an increase in the number of flu cases.

In Tampa Bay, the DOH has been monitoring outbreaks in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

“It’s increasing rapidly. There’s big a increase or a big jump in hospitalizations for flu, mostly among individuals over the age of 65, which is not surprising. That’s our high-risk group,” said Roberts.

Doctors believe cases will likely continue to surge for the next month.

Flu can cause mild to severe illness.

Some of the symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and headache.

With so many viruses going around, it’s important to know that flu and COVID-19 are treated differently.

Doctors said people should get tested if they’re sick because there’s lots of crossover between the symptoms of both viruses, so it’s hard to know which one you have.

“But, if you lose your sense of smell, it’s very likely it’s COVID, smells and taste. Likewise, if you’re having that all-over body ache, what we call the malaise, super tired, likely to be flu,” said Roberts.

Most people who get the flu will recover, but some can develop more serious complications like pneumonia; that’s why doctors are encouraging the vaccine for anyone who’s eligible.

“With flu, just remember that it generally does kill about 25,000 Americans per year, so it’s not something you want to mess around with,” said Roberts.

To prevent illness, experts say hand washing and mask-wearing are highly effective against the flu.

"As I’ve said many times before, it doesn’t really matter how pathogenic a respiratory virus is if it can’t get up your nose in the first place,” said Unnasch.