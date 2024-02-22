Florida's left lane legislation headed to Governor DeSantis for signature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A unanimous Florida Senate sent a message Thursday to lane hogs in the Sunshine State, move over!

The Senate passed a left-lane bill with rules that would prohibit cruising in the furthest left lane on multi-lane Florida roads with a 65 mph or greater speed limit. Instead, that channel of traffic would be reserved just passing or exiting. Drivers who don't listen could be hit with a fine of up to $158.

Backers of the idea have said it's not only safer it's more enforceable than laws already on the books.

"Before, you're in the left lane going slow — you'd have to have some kind of intent that you know you shouldn't have been over there," state Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, the Senate bill sponsor said. "How do you prove that in court? Now, it's just you can't be over there."

With both chambers of the Florida Legislature passing the bill, it now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature. If signed, it has an effective date of January 2025.