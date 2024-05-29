Florida’s biggest teacher union calls for better salaries to address teacher shortage ‘crisis'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida’s state ed board further solidified restrictions on trans athletes in girl’s sports— the state’s largest teacher union urged action on educator salaries Wednesday. They’re among the lowest in the nation, according to the National Education Association.

During a regular meeting in Miami, ed board officials approved updated bylaws for the Florida High School Athletic Association. It’s now better aligned with state rules and laws restricting transgender women from playing in girls' sports. Supporters have said it’s a protection measure.

“I’m grateful that the State Board of Education took decisive action on critically important topics today, especially for women and girls,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida will never compromise on the health, safety, and well-being of our students and educators. Whether it’s the integrity of athletics or safety on school campuses, we are absolutely committed to doing what’s right.”

It's the latest move in a battle over a forthcoming expansion of Title IX by the Biden Administration. Starting August 1st, the change would forbid discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Commissioner Diaz told districts last month to ignore the expansion until further notice as Florida is challenging it in federal court.

Meanwhile, the Florida Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union, chalked it all up to more "culture wars" on Wednesday. In a press conference, they urged state officials to focus on a shortage of educators. The group noted nearly 4,100 open positions as of January.

The issue, FEA President Andrew Spar said, is poor funding— citing the latest NEA report listing Florida as 50th for average teacher salaries.

“We need solutions like increasing funding for our schools by two and a half billion dollars a year for the next seven years," said Spar. "Why? Because then we can move Florida from the bottom in the nation to the top 10 in the nation in funding and in pay.”

Commissioner Diaz rejected the NEA report when we spoke earlier this month — suggesting it was slanted.

“Let's look at that study that was created by the NEA," he said. "It's self-serving. They're coming up with numbers to bolster their membership in other states and try to dump on Florida.”

Diaz touted about $4 billion the legislature has invested in pay over the last six years… including bonus checks. Florida’s latest budget proposal also contains an additional $200 million to bump teacher salaries. If approved by the governor, it would take effect in July of this year.