Florida woman charged with DUI, battery for kicking nurse following crash: FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with DUI and battery after she hit a tree with her car and kicked a nurse while being treated at a hospital.

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was called to the scene of a traffic crash on Sunset Pointe Boulevard regarding a white SUV and a tree.

Upon arrival, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office told the trooper that a woman was operating a 2013 Lexus RX 350 on Sunset Pointe Boulevard when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.

They also said that there were two open and empty alcoholic beverage containers in the driver's door pocket.

FHP said the Lexus had moderate front-end damage due to the collision.

The trooper later discovered that the Lexus was registered to 47-year-old Katrina McGrade, who was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He then learned that The Villages Fire Rescue transported McGrade to UF Health The Villages Hospital. The trooper traveled to the hospital in an attempt to interview her about the crash.

After arriving at the hospital, the trooper was met by hospital security outside of the room McGrade was in. They told the trooper that she had just hit an ER nurse before his arrival and was being "combative and verbally abusive" towards all of the nursing staff in her room.

The trooper then interviewed the nurse, who said she was attempting to pick up McGrade's shoe off of the floor when McGrade kicked her in the stomach.

According to officials, multiple independent witnesses were in the room when the incident happened. FHP obtained sworn written statements from both the victim and witnesses.

The trooper then attempted to interview McGrade about the crash, but she refused to answer questions and continued to be verbally abusive towards him and the nursing staff.

While she spoke, the trooper noticed her speech was extremely slurred and that she was unable to stand steady from her hospital bed. He also observed that her eyes were glossy and her pupils were dilated.

The nursing staff informed FHP that upon a medical blood draw, her blood alcohol content was .287, over three times the legal limit.

After receiving medical treatment and clearance, McGrade was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Jail without incident.

She is facing charges of DUI property damage and battery on a healthcare worker.