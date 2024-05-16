Florida welcomed over 140 million visitors in 2023, breaking tourism record

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state welcomed 140.6 million visitors in 2023, breaking previous tourism records.

That number is a 2.3% increase from 2022's record-breaking figure.

In addition, Florida’s first quarter of 2024 hit 40.6 million visitors, a 1.2% year-over-year increase and the highest ever recorded for a single quarter.

Domestic visitation also reached an all-time high, with 129.1 million domestic visitors choosing to come to Florida in 2023, along with 8.3 million overseas visitors and 3.2 million Canadian visitors.

“Florida continues to welcome visitors with open arms,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “The record-breaking visitation seen in 2023 and continued through the first quarter of 2024 reaffirms Florida's status as a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide.”