Florida Virtual School experiencing outages on first day of school

If your child is trying to access Florida Virtual School today, they may be experiencing issues, according to a recent social media post from officials.

On Monday, FLVS posted on Facebook that heavy usage is impacting VSA, the system that students log into to access their classes. Officials reported slowness and intermittent outages on the first day of school.

The heavy usage is due to full-time students as well as students enrolled in FLVS Flex through homeschool, County Virtual Schools and those taking online courses through brick-and-mortar schools all trying to access the system at once, they said.

"Today was the first day of school for nearly every school district in Florida, leading to thousands of students trying to access the system at the same time," the post read.

Officials said the IT team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologized for the inconvenience.