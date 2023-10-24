Florida updates help provided overseas and at home for Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis' office said Tuesday that nearly 700 Americans have been flown back to the state from Israel since that nation was attacked by Hamas earlier this month.

It's all part of multiple steps DeSantis has directed the state of Florida to take in support of Israel and Jewish citizens in Florida. So far, the state hasn't announced any major support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

According to DeSantis' office, a "multi-agency resource center" was established at Tampa International Airport to help receive people returning on flights from Israel. There have been four flights set up by the state, the governor's office indicated.

The state also said two cargo planes carrying "85 pallets of donated supplies" have been sent to Tel-Aviv, Israel.

The governor's office said previously it was working with state legislators on a special legislative session dealing with Israel. At least six bills are expected during the special session.

State sanctions on Iran are a priority in the special session. The policy, a goal of the governor, would prohibit state investment in the nation's industries. It comes after Iran supported Hamas terrorism in the past, though it continues to deny involvement in the current conflict.

Florida House and Senate leaders are already on board, meaning the policy is likely to get the Legislature's approval. This would come despite some criticism that the restrictions are unneeded with federal sanctions already in place.