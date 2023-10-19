218 Americans fleeing Israel arrive in Tampa on 3rd state-funded flight

TAMPA, Fla. — A third state-funded flight from Israel brought 218 Americans to Tampa International on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Airport officials said the flight from Tel Aviv arrived around midnight.

The initial flight from Israel to Tampa arrived on Sunday night. It brought 270 people to TPA. The second flight landed on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

The flights are made possible by Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo, with funding from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

More flights are expected to arrive in Tampa this week, but details on them are not being released ahead of time.