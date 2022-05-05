Florida to receive $620M settlement from Walgreens over state's opioid crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a settlement was reached in a Florida opioid lawsuit against Walgreens.

During her announcement Thursday, Moody said Florida secured a $620-million payout from Walgreens for its business practices that were a major cause of Florida’s opioid crisis over the last 20 years.

The announcement comes nearly one month after the trial began in Pasco County. Moody's office said they held the trial there because one Walgreens located in the city of Hudson sold over 2-million opioid pills despite a population of under 12,000 people.

According to a release from Walgreens, the settlement will be "paid out to the State of Florida over 18 years." That breaks down to approximately $34.4 million per year.

The release goes on to read that "the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by Walgreens."