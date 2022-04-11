Watch
Opening statements begin in Florida vs. Walgreens trial over state's opioid crisis

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:36:46-04

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The trial for a major lawsuit about the opioid crisis in Florida began Monday morning in a Pasco County courtroom.

Within the State of Florida vs. Walgreens trial, prosecutors will be trying to prove to a jury that the pharmacy played a major role in Florida’s opioid crisis over the last 20 years.

Assistant State Attorney Jim Webster said in his opening statements to jurors that Walgreens was negligent in its practice of distributing and dispensing opioids.

He said Walgreens also conspired to unlawfully increase the supply of opioids and sold billions of pills that shouldn’t have been sold.

Prosecutors said Florida had more than 39,000 deaths caused by opioids from 1999 to 2020.

Florida Attorney General joined the prosecution team on Monday and could be seen in the courtroom.

State officials report CVS and the other pharmaceutical companies have to pay the state of Florida a combined $860 million as part of their settlement. Thus far, Florida has received more than $3 billion.

