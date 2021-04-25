Watch
Florida resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccination shots

Mary O'Connell
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 25, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida says that shots using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is resuming at federally supported mass vaccination sites throughout the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted that it was resuming the Johnson & Johnson shots Sunday at vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami.

The division says it reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agencies on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assessed risks associated with the vaccine.

