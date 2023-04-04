Florida Republicans lash out over Trump arrest, Dems remain silent on Twitter

Former President Donald Trump was officially arrested and arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday sending the political world into overdrive.
Republican representatives and senators from Florida weighed in on the state case against former President Trump, which includes 34 separate charges. No Florida Democratic representative posted a response on Twitter.
Here's how some Florida Republican politicians reacted:
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio
Today is a bad day for all of us & we are all going to regret it for a very long time pic.twitter.com/Nc2oMpeFz0— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 4, 2023
Representative Matt Gaetz
Godspeed, Mr. President.— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 4, 2023
America is standing with you against this Witch Hunt. pic.twitter.com/eSylTPl19N
U.S. Representative Carlos A. Gimenez
🚨Let’s be clear: Alvin Bragg is a socialist hack, woke pro-violent criminal prosecutor looking to make a name for himself by crafting a frivolous politically-motivated case against President Trump.— Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) April 4, 2023
U.S. Representative Byron Donalds
SAYS THE GUY WHO EMPTIES THE NYC PRISONS AND REFUSES TO PROSECUTE VIOLENT CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) April 4, 2023
The American people see through this charade and gross abuse of the criminal justice system.
Alvin Bragg is a disgrace. https://t.co/qpNI71TiLC
U.S. Representative Cory Mills
Trying to get a gag order on the Fmr POTUS, and the 2024 Republican Presidential candidate, who they know will need to respond to questions defending his position from media and in debates shows clear political motivations.— Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) April 4, 2023