Florida Republicans lash out over Trump arrest, Dems remain silent on Twitter

Former President Donald Trump was officially arrested and arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday sending the political world into overdrive.

Republican representatives and senators from Florida weighed in on the state case against former President Trump, which includes 34 separate charges. No Florida Democratic representative posted a response on Twitter.

Here's how some Florida Republican politicians reacted:

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Today is a bad day for all of us & we are all going to regret it for a very long time pic.twitter.com/Nc2oMpeFz0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 4, 2023

Representative Matt Gaetz

Godspeed, Mr. President.



America is standing with you against this Witch Hunt. pic.twitter.com/eSylTPl19N — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 4, 2023

U.S. Representative Carlos A. Gimenez

🚨Let’s be clear: Alvin Bragg is a socialist hack, woke pro-violent criminal prosecutor looking to make a name for himself by crafting a frivolous politically-motivated case against President Trump. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) April 4, 2023

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds

SAYS THE GUY WHO EMPTIES THE NYC PRISONS AND REFUSES TO PROSECUTE VIOLENT CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.



The American people see through this charade and gross abuse of the criminal justice system.



Alvin Bragg is a disgrace. https://t.co/qpNI71TiLC — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) April 4, 2023

U.S. Representative Cory Mills