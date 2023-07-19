Florida raises golf cart driving age as more children injured in accidents

TAMPA, Fla. — Golf carts have been a staple in retirement communities, like Lake Region Village in Haines City.

“It’s our main mode of transportation around the park, around the village. Cars are not used that often,” said Jerry Sammon, President of Lake Region Village.

Each of the 587 homes at Lake Region has at least one golf cart.

“As far as the golf carts are concerned, the driver must be licensed and we follow the rules of the road,” Sammon said.

Younger drivers also get behind the wheel when they come to visit their grandparents.

“Oh, you’re going to see them. Grandkids down here are pretty much a way of life. You see a lot of them. We do have restrictions as to who can drive them,” said Sammon.

Under a new Florida law, anyone under 18 is prohibited from driving a golf cart unless they’ve been issued a driver’s license or learner’s permit. Previously, Florida law allowed a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart.

RELATED: 3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills 7-year-old in Fort Myers: FHP

The law goes into effect Oct. 1. Violation of the new rule would be considered a noncriminal traffic violation.

“Now they’re selling golf carts, and they’re being used in a community environment, and they’re on the streets. The unfortunate thing about that is most people are not trained in golf cart safety,” said Brian Faison with Florida Safety Council.

Golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less. Faison teaches golf cart safety and the dangers associated with not properly operating them.

“We have so many injuries of people falling out of golf carts because the driver and the person in the golf cart is simply not paying attention, and there have been very significant injuries and deaths,” Faison said.

A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that more than 6,500 children are hurt in golf-cart-related accidents each year.