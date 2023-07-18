3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills 7-year-old in Fort Myers: FHP

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy was killed in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon after he was hit by a golf cart driven by a 3-year-old, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at 4 p.m. on private property at 13850 Orange Road Boulevard.

Troopers said the 3-year-old boy was approaching a curve near the home on the property when he hit the 7-year-old, who was standing in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 3-year-old was not injured.

FHP said the investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.