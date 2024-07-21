Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida politicians react to President Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential election

President Joe Biden
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jul 21, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Politicians from across the state have voiced their opinions on President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 president election.

"Weekend at Biden’s is over! Joe Biden's announcement confirms what we've been saying for years: Democrat leadership has failed Americans by propping up someone unfit to do the job. Every Democrat party leader, especially Vice President Harris, is complicit in this sham presidency and voters will hold them accountable this November.

Biden leaves our nation with long-term inflation and high interest rates, record high food and gasoline prices, open borders, indoctrination of children, and empowered the enemies of our nation. And to top it off, Kamala Harris failed with the only job given to her: border czar.

Democrats across the country should be fuming. Their party failed them. Rather than allowing Americans to have their voices heard, they will be forced to carry whatever puppet they elect behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Republicans are united behind President Trump. It doesn't matter which empty suit they put forward—we will win.

Thank you for your “service” President Biden, we will take it from here.”


Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power on Biden Dropping Out of the Race

Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down the science of tornados in 'Twisters'
Almost 30 years after "Twister" stormed into theaters, a new generation of tornado chases is hitting the big screen.

Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down the science tornados of 'Twisters'

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.