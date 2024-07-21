Florida politicians react to President Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential election

TAMPA, Fla. — Politicians from across the state have voiced their opinions on President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 president election.
Let me be clear, if Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today.— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 21, 2024
Read my full statement👇https://t.co/Ktlx4Z6b02
Thank you @POTUS. Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our lifetimes — the nation is eternally grateful. Now, the Democratic Party must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump.— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 21, 2024
"Weekend at Biden’s is over! Joe Biden's announcement confirms what we've been saying for years: Democrat leadership has failed Americans by propping up someone unfit to do the job. Every Democrat party leader, especially Vice President Harris, is complicit in this sham presidency and voters will hold them accountable this November.
Biden leaves our nation with long-term inflation and high interest rates, record high food and gasoline prices, open borders, indoctrination of children, and empowered the enemies of our nation. And to top it off, Kamala Harris failed with the only job given to her: border czar.
Democrats across the country should be fuming. Their party failed them. Rather than allowing Americans to have their voices heard, they will be forced to carry whatever puppet they elect behind closed doors.
Meanwhile, Republicans are united behind President Trump. It doesn't matter which empty suit they put forward—we will win.
Thank you for your “service” President Biden, we will take it from here.”
