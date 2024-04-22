Florida park makes trails accessible for all with new track chairs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida park wants everyone to get out in nature with a new initiative that aims to make its trails accessible for all.

At Blue Spring State Park, there are palmetto patches, oak hammocks, and now, tracked chairs. The all-terrain wheelchairs are designed to give those in need an opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of two of the park's trails.

While traveling down the Stark, a multi-use trail shaded by canopy trees, guests can see animals, fungi and more, while the out-and-back Pine Island Trail is perfect for catching a glimpse of scrub jays.

Both trails will have a guide leading the way. While the chair is free, reservations are required 48 hours in advance.

Click here for more information and reservations.