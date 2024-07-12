Florida officials impose penalties on 2 hemp companies for offering products 'appealing to children'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is taking what it calls “historic” action against two Florida hemp companies for allegedly making and selling hundreds of thousands of hemp products that were appealing to kids.

Florida’s Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the penalties on Thursday.



High Roller Private Label, LLC was hit with a two-year ban on the manufacture, distribution, and sale of hemp gummies in Florida.

Just Brands, LLC getting a five-year ban on the sale of any food products, including hemp.

In an online post, ag officials showed off some of the more than 400,000 candy-themed hemp products the department found after inspections in recent months.

Their action comes after lawmakers approved hemp age restrictions and a prohibition on products “appealing to children" in 2023.

“One of my top responsibilities as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture is ensuring the safety of our food and protecting Florida’s consumers, especially our children. These historic enforcement actions mark a significant step in our ongoing efforts to protect kids over profits and rein in the hemp industry in Florida,” said Commissioner Simpson in a statement. “…While I believe Florida’s laws need to be strengthened, make no mistake, we will use every inch of our current authority to protect Florida’s children.”

Simpson wanted to go further this year with a hemp bill that would have banned the sale of products using delta-8 and limit those with delta-9. It’s the stuff that, in large amounts, can get users high, but also the active ingredient for many hemp products.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ended up vetoing the idea, saying in the formal veto letter that the legislation went too far and would impose “debilitating regulatory burdens on small businesses and almost certainly fail to achieve its purposes.”

Even so, lawmakers could try again next year, though hemp companies have warned drastic restrictions could hamstring what’s considered a $10-billion industry for the state.

We did reach out to both of the companies involved in the enforcement actions. As of late Thursday, neither had responded to a request for comment.