Florida man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game $1 million prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD scratch-off game.

Juan Perez Camejo chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Camejo bought his winning ticket at US Discount Beverage on Nottingham Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD game has more than $76.6 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

