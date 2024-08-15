Florida man shoots himself in leg while livestreaming, pleads guilty to felon in possession of firearm

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after shooting himself in the leg while livestreaming on social media.

According to court documents, James Hilligardt, 21, shot himself in the leg on January 23. Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office responded and found Hilligardt in possession of a sawed-off shotgun. They later found a second shotgun that belonged to Hilligardt buried in a yard.

An investigation revealed that Hilligardt had posted photos of himself with firearms and ammunition to social media on several occasions.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Hilligardt faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.