Florida man sentenced for alleged robberies, shootings dressed as police officer

ARCADIA, Fla. — An Arcadia man was sentenced Friday (May 31) for allegedly committing multiple crimes while dressed as a police officer along with eight co-conspirators.

Darius Hudson was sentenced Friday to 39 years and 2 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, three separate Hobbs Act robberies, and brandishing and discharging a firearm during the commission of those robberies.

Hudson was found guilty in January of 2024.

The group allegedly conspired to commit armed robberies throughout Pasco, Polk, Lee, and Hillsborough Counties, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

The United States Attorney's Office said that Hudson and other members of the group allegedly impersonated law enforcement, drove a black SUV that was equipped with lights, and handcuffed some of their victims.

Hudson was identified as the member of the group who often brought a white backpack to his robberies that contained zip ties he would use on the victims, the United States Attorney's Office said.

Hudson is the last of his co-conspirators to be sentenced for the crimes.