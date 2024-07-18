Florida man arrested for allegedly making threats against the President

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for allegedly making threats against President Biden. This comes just days after the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.

Jason Patrick Alday, 39, of Quincy, was arrested by the United States Task Force and the United States Secret Service on a federal criminal complaint. A criminal complaint is an allegation by a sworn affiant that a defendant has violated federal criminal law; It is not evidence of guilt.

The United States Attorney's Office said Alday sent threatening communications, made threats against the President, and made threats against federal officials.

According to an affidavit, Alday allegedly made the threats against President Biden on June 25th from a mental health facility in Tallahassee.

He later denied making the threatening statement in an interview at his parents' home with a Secret Service Senior Special Agent (SSA). During that same interview, Alday "became agitated" with the SSA and stated that he did not like the President, according to the affidavit.

On July 11th, investigators found threatening messages about the President and the SSA posted to an X/Twitter account that was later linked to Alday.

Alday's charge was announced after he made his initial appearance in federal court in Tallahassee.

The Secret Service is still investigating the case.