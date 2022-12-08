Florida lawmaker resigns after indictment for alleged COVID relief abuse

UPDATE: 5:38 p.m.

Representative Harding tendered his resignation from the legislature late Thursday evening.

House Speaker Paul Renner issued a statement about the resignation of Representative Harding that read:

“After further consultation with Representative Harding, I understand and respect his decision to submit his resignation. Any questions about his case should be directed to his legal counsel. The Florida House remains focused on next week’s all-important special session on property insurance, hurricane recovery, and toll relief.”

—————

Original Story:

Florida politicos are still reeling after Wednesday’s surprise federal indictment of a central Florida lawmaker.

State Rep. Joe Harding (R-Ocala) faces six counts that include wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The Justice Department alleges he improperly attained COVID relief loans.

According to the court filings between late 2020 and early 2021, Harding falsely described two businesses in SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications. He’s said to have misrepresented their revenue, employees, and created false bank statements to make them look active instead of dormant.

“Harding made and caused to be made false and fraudulent SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications, and made false representations in supporting loan documentation, in the names of dormant business entities, submitted to the SBA,” the Justice Department said in a statement “The Indictment further alleges that Harding obtained fraudulently created bank statements for one of the dormant business entities which were used as supporting documentation for one of his fraudulent EIDL loan applications.”

In total, Harding obtained, or attempted to obtain, more than $150,000. He faces up to 35 years in prison, officials said.

After deleting his Twitter profile Wednesday night, Harding took to Facebook to defend himself, saying he pleaded not guilty and wouldn’t be saying much else.

“I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested,” he said. “On advice from counsel, I will be unable to say anything more specific about the legal proceedings until a later date and refer any questions or concerns related to this matter to my attorney.”

House Speaker Paul Renner said in a statement issued Wednesday evening he had spoken with Harding about the indictment. The GOP leader said he had decided to “temporarily” remove the lawmaker from his committee assignments. Harding was holding vice chair positions for two.

“In America, we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Representative Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case before a court,” Renner said in the statement. “Since the indictment does not relate to any aspect of his legislative duties, any further questions should be directed to his legal counsel."

The governor’s office declined to offer a comment of its own and deferred to Speaker Renner’s statement.

Harding gained public attention earlier this year when he carried the highly controversial “Parental Rights in Education” policy. HB 1557 also known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was signed into law earlier this year. It prohibits instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 classrooms or where not “age appropriate.”

“We believe that the best environment for a student is an environment where the parent is empowered and involved,” Harding said while debating the policy on the House floor in February. “For children, ages five to nine, there are some discussions at that point that would be better being had at home instead of being a part of the instruction of the classroom.”

Before getting elected in 2020, Harding encouraged his future district to take advantage of COVID relief. He hosted serval online chats with experts that year.

“Entrepreneurs are survivors,” Harding said in an April clip. “And survivors are what are going to get through this.”

The lawmaker also took issue with the abuse of COVID funds. He posted this article about alleged misuse by Planned Parenthood affiliates, saying, “Release the dogs, this is unacceptable!"

A federal court will determine Harding's fate, though some political experts think this accusation alone is doing damage. Dr. Susan MacManus, USF politics professor emerita, said voters are already frustrated with the economy and hyper-partisan politics.

“This kind of thing on the part of a state legislator— it’s just one more reason that people's confidence is being shaken,” she said.

Harding’s trial is set for January 11 in the US Courthouse in Gainesville. If convicted — his removal would need to come from a 2/3rds vote in the Florida House.