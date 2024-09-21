Florida Latino voters talk about what issues will bring to the polls in November

MIAMI, Fla — Florida’s Latino population is far from monolithic — but a vital voting block if you want to win over the state. The latest data show that the Sunshine State will have around 3.3 million Latinos eligible to vote in this cycle. That’s enough to make the difference in a race that’s expected to be tight.

We spent the day in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to hear thoughts, feelings and frustrations about the former president and current vice president. Here’s what voters told us.

Enrique Rubio: “The community is for Trump. Right here is for Trump.”

Alex Solares: “They're both unfit to be president. I feel like I'd rather not pick a side. I mean, I don't know. What can I do?”

Alfred Santamaria: “I just tell my Latino friends to, you know, to participate. And when we don't participate, we're not taken into consideration. So, even if we don't participate, we're already participating because we're letting others making decisions on our behalf.”

Alfredo Herrera: “Oh, yeah, the economy. Yeah, prices on food. I mean, you can notice how high certain things get, and you notice it after a few weeks and, oh, wait, this wasn't the total a few weeks ago.”

Ariana Hernandez: “The school being safe and like providing the best that they can for kids, that's the most important one for me. Just making sure that I'm sending her out somewhere, that she's gonna get a lot of value and like, be protected. That's the most important part.”