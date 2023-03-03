Florida House bill takes aim at transgender treatments and doctors involved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill filed in the Florida House Friday takes aim at transgender Floridians, how they receive funds, and the doctors who treat them.

HB 1421, filed by GOP Representative Randy Fine, bans any public expenditures from a state agency, political subdivision, or public postsecondary institution on "gender clinical interventions."

The bill continues by saying that "the sex recorded on a birth certificate must be in the person's biological sex at birth and may only be changed in the case of a scrivener's error." It continued by saying the state may change a birth certificate if it was "unresolvably ambiguous at the time of birth."

Further in the bill, it bans all "gender clinical interventions," including sex reassignment surgeries or other surgical procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics, puberty blocking, hormone, and hormone antagonistic therapies (with some exceptions).

It also imposes requirements for liability insurance coverage and that a physician performing any "gender clinical intervention" must "obtain informed written consent from the patient each time the physician provides gender clinical interventions for an adult, sign the consent, and maintain the consent in the medical record."

Additionally, the doctor must use an informed consent form adopted by the Board of Medicine that must have information including

The long-term and short-term effects of gender clinical interventions

The impact of gender clinical interventions on physical and mental health



The bill also provides protection for medical workers who refuse to perform any gender clinical interventions and provides that damages can be claimed up to 30 years after a procedure.

Finally, the bill also banned health insurance companies from providing any coverage for "gender clinical interventions" for children and forbid health maintenance contracts from providing any coverage for "gender clinical interventions."

Read the full bill below:



HB 1421 by ABC Action News