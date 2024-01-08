Florida GOP votes on removing Chairman Christian Ziegler

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Today, the Republican Party of Florida will hold a special meeting to vote on removing Chairman Christian Ziegler from his position. This comes as he faces rape and sexual battery allegations, which he denies.

In Tallahassee, the Executive Committee will hold a meeting behind closed doors to vote and then select a new leader to fill Ziegler's spot.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the claims made in a lawsuit by a woman Ziegler and his wife had consensual sex with in the past.

At this point, Ziegler is not facing charges. Last month, the party suspended Ziegler and asked him to resign because of the allegations.

It will take a simple majority to remove him, and Vice Chair Evan Power said he thinks they have the votes to move forward.

“I think what we saw on the board is it was unanimous that they wanted to move on," Power said. "We're going to have a handful of people who probably want to give him a little bit more time. But I think it's pretty universal that it's time to have a new chairman and to move the party forward because the party is more important than one person."

As the 2024 election is fast approaching, some GOP members said they are ready to move on from the Ziegler situation and focus on the party as a whole.

Governor Desantis and other high-ranking Republican leaders previously asked Ziegler to resign. Rep. Randy Fine said he is frustrated Ziegler did not step down earlier.

"I don't see the purpose of putting everybody through this," said Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay), a member of the RPOF Executive Committee. "He's going to be removed. He's not getting paid. Why would he continue this? I don't understand the rationale."

His future as chairman is in the hands of the Republican Party of Florida's Executive Committee.

After the vote, party members will elect a new leader. Power is one of the candidates.

Peter Feam, the other candidate, is serving as the state party’s National Committeeman.