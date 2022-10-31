Watch Now
Florida gas tax suspension ends November 1

Posted at 11:01 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 11:01:23-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready for some sticker shock when you head to the gas pump starting Tuesday. That's when the state's roughly $0.25 gas tax will go back in place after a one-month suspension put in place by the Florida Legislature.

The gas tax suspension dropped prices by more than $0.20 when it went into place on October 1. But that was later offset by rising oil prices that brought prices back up to pre-tax suspension levels.

According to AAA, gas prices in October averaged $3.33 in Florida, or roughly 6 cents less than the price on September 30, just before the tax was suspended.

As of Monday morning, gas in Florida averaged $3.29 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Tampa area, prices were slightly lower, settling at $3.26 a gallon.

AAA reported the cheapest gasoline in the state was in Pensacola at $3.14, and the most expensive was in West Palm Beach at $3.47.

