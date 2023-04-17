Florida gas prices down in last week, but still near 2023 high

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're experiencing a bit of sticker shock when you stop to fill up your car's gas tank, you're not alone. Prices in Florida for a gallon of unleaded hit $3.56, AAA reported, just two cents lower than the 2023 high of $3.58.

While crude oil prices only rose 2% last week, it was enough to push overall oil prices to $83.26 per barrel. Overall, AAA forecasted that it would translate to a rise of about five cents at the pump.

Florida's average price for a gallon of gasoline was approximately 11 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.67, but 14 cents higher than gas prices in Georgia.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, AAA said the price of a gallon of gas stands at $3.54 per gallon, slightly cheaper than the overall state rate. It's also six cents cheaper than last week and approximately 44 cents cheaper than the same time in 2022.

One number that may help consumers, in the long run, is the price of diesel. In Tampa, the price of diesel has dropped more than one dollar since 2022 and is less than a gallon of premium unleaded in the state.