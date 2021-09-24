Florida ferret tests positive for COVID-19: USDA

WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday a ferret in Florida has tested positive for COVID-`19.

It became the first ferret in the United States to test positive for COVID-19. Previously, a ferret in Slovenia reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The USDA said samples from the ferret were tested after the animal showed "clinical signs including sneezing and coughing" and that it's believed "the ferret acquired the infection from a person with COVID-19."

COVID-19 has been reported in some animal species around the world, the USDA said. The animals that did test positive usually were in close contact with a person who had COVID-19.

Routine testing of animals for the disease is not recommended as the USDA said "the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low."

