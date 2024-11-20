Florida doctor charged with stealing Helene donations to face court again in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mark Anthony Smith, a licensed doctor in Jacksonville, Fla., will next appear in a Buncombe County courtroom on Feb. 12.
This appearance follows his second court date this morning.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office charged Smith with multiple crimes, including stealing donations intended for Helene victims.
His charges included:
Breaking and/or entering Larceny after break/enter Obtain property false pretense Trespass during emergency (Failure to return a hired motor vehicle with a value exceeding $4,000) Injury to personal property
Smith was held on a $60,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center. He posted his bond on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Bank finally endorses Florida man's hurricane insurance check after we shared his story
Hurricane Milton left a St. Pete man’s property under water. But when he went to cash his insurance check, the bank refused to cash it. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares an update.