Florida doctor charged with stealing Helene donations to face court again in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mark Anthony Smith, a licensed doctor in Jacksonville, Fla., will next appear in a Buncombe County courtroom on Feb. 12.

This appearance follows his second court date this morning.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office charged Smith with multiple crimes, including stealing donations intended for Helene victims.

His charges included:

Breaking and/or entering Larceny after break/enter Obtain property false pretense Trespass during emergency (Failure to return a hired motor vehicle with a value exceeding $4,000) Injury to personal property

Smith was held on a $60,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center. He posted his bond on Tuesday, Nov. 5.