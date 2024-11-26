Florida deputies searching for missing 7-year-old with autism

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are searching for a 7-year-old boy with autism who went missing from Deltona on Monday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Charlie Newton ran away from home and went north on Stillwater Avenue around 8 p.m. He is wearing a black T-shirt and white/gray shorts and is barefoot.

Officials described Newton as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet and six inches tall.

According to VCSO, Newton is nonverbal and may be attracted to Christmas lights and water. He has also been known to climb trees.

If you see Newton, call 911.