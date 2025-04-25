Florida child fatally hit by cars after following dog into oncoming traffic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child is dead after police say they ran after a dog and into oncoming traffic Wednesday night.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers arrived at the scene on North Halifax Avenue around 8:21 p.m.

Officers said the victim was severely injured.

During an investigation, police learned that the victim had left their home to follow the family dog, which had escaped. While following the dog, the victim entered oncoming traffic and was hit by two vehicles.

The victim was severely injured and taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.