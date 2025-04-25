Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida child fatally hit by cars after following dog into oncoming traffic

Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child is dead after police say they ran after a dog and into oncoming traffic Wednesday night.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers arrived at the scene on North Halifax Avenue around 8:21 p.m.

Officers said the victim was severely injured.

During an investigation, police learned that the victim had left their home to follow the family dog, which had escaped. While following the dog, the victim entered oncoming traffic and was hit by two vehicles.

The victim was severely injured and taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.


"These should be freak accidents, not a natural disaster"

Dozens of Florida State University students and community allies marched through the streets of Tallahassee on Wednesday, demanding urgent action from state lawmakers on gun reform after a deadly campus shooting that left two dead and at least six others wounded.

FSU students march on Capitol, demand gun reform after deadly shooting

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.