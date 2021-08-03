Watch
Florida-bound man duct-taped to seat after groping and fighting flight crew: police

Sam Sweeney/ABC News
Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 03, 2021
MIAMI, Fla. — A man on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami was taped to his seat and later arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched two female flight attendants and assaulted a male flight attendant, and the incident was captured on video.

According to ABC6 in Philadelphia, Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, had two drinks on the flight and then ordered another drink. The police report said Berry spilled his new drink on his shirt, went to the bathroom and came out shirtless. A flight attendant helped him get another shirt from his carry-on bag, the ABC6 report said.

Police said Berry then walked around the cabin and groped the chests of female flight attendants. He went on to yell expletives at fellow passengers and then allegedly punched a male flight attendant in the face, ABC6 reported.

Passengers and flight attendants helped subdue Berry who was then duct-taped to his seat until the flight landed in Miami, police told ABC6. He faces three counts of battery and was taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail after his arrest.

