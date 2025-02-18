Florida Board of Immigration Enforcement meets for the first time

TAMPA, Fla. — A week after the Florida Legislature created the state Board of Immigration, the board held its first meeting Monday.

The new board's goal is to coordinate immigration enforcement and oversee the more than $250 million allotted to help carry out President Trump's immigration plans. It is made up of the Governor, Attorney General, Florida CFO, and AG Commissioner.

"You go to these sanctuary jurisdictions - it’s catch and release," Governor Desantis said. "We want it to be, detain and deport. That’s how you enforce the law. So, that’s what we’re going to be expecting.”

Larry Keefe is set to serve as Executive Director of the new board. He previously served as Florida's Public Safety Czar and was involved in the state's controversial migrant flight program.

"This is the perfect job and I think you in particular know from the work we've done together it blends federal, state, and local, getting people to work together with a great sense of urgency, tearing down barriers— and I tell each one of you, as I look you in the eye… I will make you proud,” Keefe said.

Florida Democrats are questioning the moves that Republican lawmakers are making on the state level.

"The United States Supreme Court has been very clear— the immigration system is a federal system," House Minority Leader Representative Fentrice Driskell (D) said. "What we don't need is a patchwork of state laws.”