Florida bill filed to ban abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Senator Kelli Stargel filed a new bill Tuesday that would ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks with some exceptions.

Senator Stargel’s bill is officially titled, "Fetal and Infant Mortality Reduction, and says, “A physician may not perform a termination of pregnancy if the physician determines the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks, unless one of the following conditions is met:

Two physicians certify in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, the termination of the pregnancy is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life or avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition.

The physician certifies in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, there is a medical necessity for legitimate procedures for termination of the pregnancy to save the pregnant woman’s life or avert a serious risk of imminent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition, and another physician is not available for consultation.

The fetus has not achieved viability under s. 390.01112, and two physicians certify in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, the fetus has a fatal fetal abnormality.”

The bill also amends current law to deal with reporting abortions stating, “The director of any medical facility in which abortions are performed, including surgical procedures and medical abortions, shall submit a report each month to the agency. If the abortion is not performed in a medical facility, the physician performing the abortion must submit the monthly report.”

According to the bill, the report must include:

The number of abortions performed

The reasons such abortions were performed. If the woman has provided evidence that she is a victim of human trafficking, such reason must be included in the information reported pursuant to this section.

For each abortion, the period of gestation at the time the abortion was performed.

The number of infants born alive or alive immediately after an attempted abortion

The number of drug regimens dispensed or prescribed for a medical abortion

Additionally, the bill says the abortion reports will be kept in a central location to compile and analyze data and will also be submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the bill will now go through the normal legislative procedure, even if passed, the future of the bill remains at the Supreme Court. The bill's fate will come as the court decides high-profile cases from other states dealing with abortion bans.