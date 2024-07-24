Florida art non-profits are concerned about their future after Gov. DeSantis vetoes arts funding bill

TAMPA, Fla. — Members of the arts community are worried about the future after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a $32-million grant package earlier this year.

I’m looking into how the loss of funds will impact art programs here in the Bay Area.

“My biggest passion is inspiring the next generation of dancers,” said Kelly King, a professional dance instructor. So, when I go into a studio, what I’m looking to do is to inspire, to educate, but to have them feel something from deep down."

She was working with young dancers as they rehearsed for their upcoming show. As they gracefully moved in harmony with each other, they were aiming for perfection, which comes with time, dedication, and tenacity.

“It’s really fascinating from day one to today how much they’ve grown with it,” said King.

King remembers the pressure she felt preparing for performances.

“I was a Radio City Rocket for 13 years, and I did two Broadway shows, and, so, now my passion has gone behind the scenes,” explained King.

However, King is concerned about the future of Florida programs, such as the one she was teaching. $32 million in grant funding would have gone to more than 1,600 non-profit groups across the state.

Some of that money would have hired professionals to mentor the next generation of young performers. A portion of the money would have gone to the Fringe Festival in Orlando and Tampa, which the governor called out as a “sexual festival.”

“And we didn’t have control over how it was being given. So, you have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival,” said Gov. DeSantis at a press conference.

I wanted to get a local perspective on how this grant cut will impact Bay Area organizations. So, I sat down with Greg Holland. He’s the president and CEO of the Starz Center for the Performing Arts.

Holland told me, that with these cuts, they’ll be losing out on $150,000.

“That $150,000 is certainly important to our programs, and it won’t have the same negative impact on us as it will have on other smaller arts organizations,” said Holland.

Smaller non-profit organizations do not have other major funding sources like the Straz, which is why Holland worries that some smaller organizations won’t survive and that it may have a ripple effect in the industry.

“Our concern is, if they don’t receive the funding, we won’t have a place for our educators and our artists to go throughout the region to provide these free-of-charge services,” explained Holland.

Holland said that if that became a trend, it could threaten the next generation of artists by preventing them from developing their skills under the watchful eye of mentors.