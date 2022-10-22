Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles.

The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota. The funding assistance will be available to individuals, families, and seniors in the six counties.

Florida Housing said applicants will have to apply and qualify through its local housing partners, and homeowners should contact their local State Housing Initiative Partnership office for more information on the program.

Additionally, Florida Housing put together a list of possible resources for families impacted by Hurricane Ian. The list can be seen below.

Individuals that have been displaced from their homes are encouraged to visit www.FloridaHousingSearch.org. This free, statewide search platform is constantly being updated to ensure all listings are accurate and can help quickly locate an affordable rental property. If you do not have Internet access, you may also call the following toll-free number for assistance in conducting a search: 1-877-428-8844.

If your home sustained damage as a result of the storm, your local State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program office may have recovery assistance available to help with temporary relocation, rental assistance, debris removal, and/or home repairs. Please contact your local SHIP office directly for more information: Local Government Information (floridahousing.org)

Florida residents can apply for federal assistance to help with disaster-related expenses, including temporary lodging. For more information, please visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-FEMA (3362), or use the FEMA App.

Residents who used Florida Housing’s Homeownership Loan Program (HLP) may be eligible for Disaster Relief Assistance through US Bank. Please visit their website for more information: Disaster relief assistance | Here for you | U.S. Bank (usbank.com)

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Federal Housing Administration loans (FHA) back the majority of U.S. mortgages – and each has some kind of program to help homeowners struggling to pay their monthly mortgage payment after a disaster. Disaster relief options are offered to homeowners in declared major disaster areas. However, even homeowners outside those areas may have options if their home incurred a disaster-related loss that impacts their ability to make a mortgage payment. Foreclosure and other legal proceedings are also suspended while homeowners are on a forbearance plan. Click here to learn more.

Operation Blue Roof: Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof provides homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.