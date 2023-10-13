Florida and federal government offer dueling Israel rescue operations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s governor is offering up new details on his effort to use state resources to bring stranded Floridians back from Israel.

While on the 2024 campaign trail in New Hampshire, Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his Thursday executive order and estimated there were “hundreds” of Floridians in the beleaguered nation.

His rescue program taps the state emergency management division to fly those stranded in Israel back to the US— or at least to a safer location. DEM has created an online signup sheet for those in need and is pulling money from a $500-million disaster fund the legislature created last year.

“We weren’t able to land yet— but I think we’ve gotten that fixed,” the Republican told a crowd in New Hampshire. “I think they’re going to let us bring planes into Israel and get people home. The number of Floridians over there is clearly in the hundreds. Maybe even more than that— so it’s really, really important that we get people back to safety.”

DeSantis charged “the federal government wasn’t really doing what it needed to do to get people out.” His effort, however, comes as US officials were in the middle of a similar operation.

Federal authorities said Friday they already had at least one charter flight in the air, evacuating citizens to Europe. More were expected as the shortage of commercial flights out of Israel grew.

The dueling rescue efforts have some Florida lawmakers condemning DeSantis for not trying to work directly with the Biden Administration.

"What I would like to see him doing is calling the federal government and saying, ‘How can we help’” said Sen. Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton). “‘Do you need some of our planes? What can we do instead of it becoming a competition?’”

Polsky went on to suggest the governor was using his efforts to gain publicity for his 2024 White House bid.

“I’ve been very dismayed by the politics of it all,” said Polsky. “And, within our state, there have been many people who are taking this opportunity just to go after President Biden.”

It’s unclear when Florida’s first flights may occur, and whether the state will use the same vendors as it did for the controversialmigrant relocation program.

DEM officials told us for the “safety and security of the people involved, that information cannot be released, unfortunately.”