FLDEO requiring existing claimants to set up multi-factor authentication as extra security measure

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Wednesday that it's adding a new log-in method for existing claimants as an extra security measure.

In a press release, the DEO said it "understands the challenges many Floridians face with accessing the Reemployment Assistance system due to bad actors attempting to gain access to personal information and accounts," so the new log-in is an effort to alleviate those challenges.

"All Reemployment Assistance claimants logging in to their Reemployment Assistance accounts will now be required to set up multi-factor authentication in order to continue accessing their account," the release said. "Multi-factor authentication is a common best-practice tool that is often required to securely access a variety of websites and software applications."

The department provided this PDF with step-by-step instructions on the new log-in.

DEO said the new log-in method will not affect a claimant’s ability to continue requesting or receiving Reemployment Assistance benefits.