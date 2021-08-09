Having trouble with Florida unemployment? Let us help

ABC Action News is taking action for the thousands of Floridians who have been trying to get the unemployment help they need.

As of August. 6, we have sent the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity – the agency that runs the state’s unemployment system – the names and information of 31,000 people who have reached out and told us they are still waiting on their unemployment money.

ABC Action News has created two separate forms for people having problems with Florida’s unemployment system and are continuing to hold DEO accountable by sharing the names and case information for those who say they need help.

If you need help, we are asking you to fill out the forms only once to make this process easier to track and to aid in our efforts to push DEO to get you the help you need.

