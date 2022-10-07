Firearm homicides and suicides hit record numbers in 2021, CDC says

ATLANTA, Ga. — New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed firearm homicides climbed to a level not seen in more than 50 years in 2021.

According to the CDC, there were an estimated 20,966 firearm homicides in the United States in 2021. The percentage of homicides attributed to firearm injuries also rose in 2021 to 81%, the highest in more than five decades.

At the same time, the CDC found there were 26,320 firearm suicides and said the percentage of suicides attributed to firearms rose to 55%, the highest percentage for suicide since 2001.

Firearm homicides in the nation grew 8.3% overall from 2020 to 2021 with female firearm homicides jumping 14% in the last year. Firearm suicides in the U.S. also grew 8.3% in the last year with males showing an 8% growth and females growing 8.9%.

Still, even though the firearm homicide and suicide rate grew for women, the overall numbers skewed heavily male in both firearm homicides and suicides.

Overall, the CDC said the firearm homicide and suicide rates in 2021 were "the highest documented since 1993 and 1990, respectively."