FHP trooper fatally shoots suspect at Ocala hospital: Police

OCALA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after police say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a suspect at a hospital in Ocala early Friday morning.

The Ocala Police Department said around 2:51 a.m., units responded to HCA Hospital on 1st Avenue after another officer requested assistance.

According to police, the trooper was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect in custody, which resulted in the shooting.

Police said no law enforcement officers or hospital staff were injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was requested by FHP to investigate.